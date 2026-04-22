Vale Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Vale S.A. VALE is expected to post year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings when it reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vale’s sales is pegged at $9.23 billion, indicating a 13.7% increase from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has moved up 14.6% over the past 60 days to 47 cents per share. The figure indicates solid 34.3% year-over-year growth.

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VALE’s Earnings Surprise History

Vale’s earnings performance has been mixed in recent quarters. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat the mark in the other two, delivering a positive average surprise of 7.47%.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils for VALE Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vale this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Vale is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Vale currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Vale's Q1 Performance

Vale recently released its first-quarter production and sales update, offering an insight into its expected quarterly performance.

Iron ore production was 69.7 Mt, a 3% year-over-year increase. This performance was driven by record output at the S11D and Brucutu plant, as well as the ramp-up of the Capanema and VGR1 projects. Pellet production was up 13.7% year over year to 8.2 Mt, driven by improved performance at the Tubarão pelletizing plants.

Iron ore fines sales grew 4.7% from the year-ago quarter to 59.4 Mt. Pellet sales increased 2.7% to 7.7 Mt. Total iron ore sales rose 3.9% year over year to 68.7 Mt.

Average realized iron ore fines prices were $95.8 per ton in the quarter, up 5.5% year over year. Realized prices for iron ore pellets declined 5% to $133.8 per ton.

Copper production was up 12.5% year over year to 102 kt. Record output at Salobo and Sossego, as well as improved performance at Voisey's Bay polymetallic mines, led to the year-over-year improvement. Vale sold 91.2 kt of copper in the first quarter, which was 11.4% higher than the prior-year quarter.

The average realized price for copper operations only (Salobo and Sossego) was $13,143 per ton, marking a 47.8% year over year surge. The average realized copper price for all operations (including copper sales originating from nickel operations) was $13,305 per ton.

Nickel production for the quarter was 49.3 kt, up 12.3% year over year. This reflected the full quarter contribution of Onça Puma's second furnace and stable output at Voisey's Bay underground mines ramp-up. Nickel sales were recorded at 44.8 kt, up 15.2% from the year-ago quarter. The average realized nickel price was $17,105 per ton, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the Iron Solutions segment are expected to have benefited from higher iron ore volumes and improved pricing, partially offset by weaker pellet revenues (due to lower prices). Higher volumes and prices for both copper and nickel are expected to have boosted the Base Metals segment’s revenues.

While elevated input costs are likely to have weighed on margins, Vale’s ongoing cost-control initiatives are expected to have cushioned the impacts.

VALE Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation

In a year, shares of Vale have surged 84.8% compared with the industry’s 84.1% growth.



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Stocks Likely to Deliver Earnings Beat

Here are some Basic Material stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Teck Resources TECK, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 23, has an Earnings ESP of +3.21% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for Teck Resources for the first quarter of 2026 is pegged at 74 cents per share, suggesting an 76% year-over-year increase. Teck Resources has a positive trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 54.3%.

CF Industries CF, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +7.21% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for CF Industries for the first quarter of 2026 is $2.22 per share, indicating a 20% year-over-year increase. CF Industries has a positive trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.15%.

Carpenter Technology CRS, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 29, has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology earnings for the first quarter of 2026 is pegged at $2.59 per share, indicating 38% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Carpenter Technology has a positive trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.23%.

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VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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