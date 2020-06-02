US Markets

Vale expected to ship more iron ore to China in 2020 -China steel body

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Tom Daly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Brazil's Vale SA expects iron ore shipments to China to rise in 2020, versus 2019, due to falling demand in other countries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a phone call between the miner and the China Iron and Steel Association.

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA expects iron ore shipments to China to rise in 2020, versus 2019, due to falling demand in other countries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a phone call between the miner and the China Iron and Steel Association.

Production at Vale has not been impacted by the pandemic and it is keeping its full-year output target unchanged, the China steel association said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular