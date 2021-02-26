Vale executives bullish on metal prices, seek to accelerate copper projects

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Executives at Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA struck a bullish note on iron ore and copper on Friday, saying that iron ore premiums are at a "unique moment."

In a conference call analysts to discuss the company's 2020 financial results, executives said they wanted to accelerate copper projects going forward, adding that they were "confident" in copper prices and had contracted no hedges for the red metal.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery)

