Vale discussing Anglo partnership at Serpentina in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Vale SA VALE3.SA has begun "preliminary discussions" with Anglo American PLC AAL.L regarding a potential partnership at its Serpentina project in the state of Minas Gerais, the Brazilian miner said in a Tuesday securities filing.

A potential partnership could leverage Anglo's existing logistics infrastructure in the region, Vale said.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Brad Haynes)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.