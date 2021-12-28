US Markets
AAL

Vale discussing Anglo partnership at Serpentina in Brazil

Contributor
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Vale SA has begun "preliminary discussions" with Anglo American PLC regarding a potential partnership at its Serpentina project in the state of Minas Gerais, the Brazilian miner said in a Tuesday securities filing.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Vale SA VALE3.SA has begun "preliminary discussions" with Anglo American PLC AAL.L regarding a potential partnership at its Serpentina project in the state of Minas Gerais, the Brazilian miner said in a Tuesday securities filing.

A potential partnership could leverage Anglo's existing logistics infrastructure in the region, Vale said.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Brad Haynes)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular