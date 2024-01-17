VALE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vale SA (Symbol: VALE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.11, changing hands as low as $14.07 per share. Vale SA shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VALE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VALE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.22 per share, with $19.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.