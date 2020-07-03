US Markets

Vale CFO says dividend payments may resume depending on coronavirus pandemic

Nayara Figueiredo Reuters
SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA is ready to resume dividend payments to investors and is just waiting for more certainty around the coronavirus pandemic before approving the move, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani told investors on Friday.

Vale has suspended dividend payments since the Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, dam burst, in 2019. The company last paid dividends in September 2018.

