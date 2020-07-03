Vale CFO says dividend payments may resume depending on coronavirus pandemic
SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA is ready to resume dividend payments to investors and is just waiting for more certainty around the coronavirus pandemic before approving the move, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani told investors on Friday.
Vale has suspended dividend payments since the Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, dam burst, in 2019. The company last paid dividends in September 2018.
(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Marguerita Choy)
((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- May 2020 Review and Outlook