Vale CEO sees 400 mln tonnes of iron ore output by early 2023

Gram Slattery Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA VALE3.SA is on track to reach its goal of producing 400 million tonnes of iron ore by the end of 2022 or early 2023, Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo said during the FT Commodities Mining Summit on Friday.

The company is already producing 1 million tonnes of iron ore daily, he said.

