Vale CEO says he has never been so optimistic on company's future

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

October 27, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA painted a brighter picture about the company's future on Friday, saying he has "never been so optimistic" about it as he is right now.

Speaking in anearnings callwith analysts, Eduardo Bartolomeo highligted the value the company has been managing to extract from its base metals unit after carving it out.

Vale on Thursday reported a third quarter net profit decline but still landed above market forecasts. Shares of the mining giant were up more than 3% in midday trading.

