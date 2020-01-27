Markets
Vale Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VALE

In trading on Monday, shares of Vale SA (Symbol: VALE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.35, changing hands as low as $11.96 per share. Vale SA shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VALE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VALE's low point in its 52 week range is $10.20 per share, with $14.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.97.

