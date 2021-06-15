Vale, BHP propose 1.2 bln reais DIP financing for Samarco -court document

By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - Bankrupt miner Samarco Mineracao SA plans to receive a 1.2 billion reais ($238 million) debtor-in-possession loan extended by its controlling shareholders, Vale SA VALE3.SA and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, to maintain its activity, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters.

But a group representing 80% of Samarco's debt excluding Vale and BHP say they oppose the move because the DIP financing goal would be to protect Vale and BHP assets.

Samarco would pay an annual interest rate of 9.5% and said it would generate enough cash to meet its obligations, the document showed.

Samarco on June 10 proposed a plan to restructure 50 billion reais ($10 billion) in debt with an offer of preferred shares or a cash payout in 2041 equal to 15% of the current value of holdings.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in April to prevent creditors' claims from affecting operations that restarted at the end of 2020, more than five years after a tailings dam collapsed, causing one of Brazil's worst environmental accidents.

Samarco's debt with Vale and BHP totals 23 billion reais, while bondholders are owed the equivalent of 26 billion reais.

The collapse of a dam at the Samarco mine complex in 2015 killed 19 people and severely polluted the Doce River with mining waste. The company has been the focus of significant litigation from bondholders holding nearly $5 billion in debt.

Samarco restarted operations in December with the resumption of one of its three concentrators for processing iron ore at the Germano complex, located in Mariana, and one of four pellet plants at the Ubu complex in Anchieta, with a production capacity of between 7-8 million iron ore pellets.

($1 = 5.0437 reais)

