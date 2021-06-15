Vale, BHP propose 1.2 bln reais DIP financing for Samarco -court document

BRASILIA, June 15 (Reuters) - Bankrupt miner Samarco Mineracao SA plans to get a 1.2 billion reais in debtor-in-possession loan extended by its controlling shareholders, Vale SA VALE3.SA and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, to maintain its activity, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters.

But a group representing 80% of Samarco's debt excluding Vale and BHP say they oppose the move because the DIP financing goal would be to protect Vale and BHP assets. Samarco would pay an annual interest rate of 9.5% and said it would generate enough cash to meet its obligations, the document showed.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.