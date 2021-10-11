Vale, BHP JV Samarco obtains extended creditor protection

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA, an iron-ore joint-venture between Vale SA VALE3.SA and BHP BHP.AX, obtained an extension of its stay period for additional 180 days, according to a court decision on Saturday reviewed by Reuters.

The company had requested an extension of its protection against creditors in order to maintain ongoing talks with bondholders and reach an agreement about its restructuring plan.

Samarco filed for bankruptcy protection in April after failing to restructure 50 billion reais ($9.06 billion) in debt.

($1 = 5.5212 reais)

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, in Rio de Janeiro; writing by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo; Editing by Dan Grebler)

