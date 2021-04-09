Vale, BHP Brazil JV Samarco files for bankruptcy protection

Adds information throughout on filing

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9 (Reuters) - Samarco Mineracao SA, a joint venture between Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, has filed for bankruptcy protection to prevent creditors' claims from affecting its operations, Vale said in a Friday securities filing.

The collapse of a dam at the Samarco mine complex in 2015 killed 19 people and severely polluted the Doce River with mining waste, in one of Brazil's worst-ever environmental disasters.

The facility only resumed production in December, and it is the target of significant litigation from bondholders.

"The (judicial reorganization) filing is necessary to prevent legal actions already underway ... from affecting Samarco's ability to produce, ship, receive for its exportations and to fund the normal course of its activities," the company said.

Vale said the filing would in no way affect its ability to pay reparations to those affected by the 2015 dam burst. It said out-of-court negotiations with creditors had slowly broken down over time.

The in-court reorganization request, filed in the state of Minas Gerais, is roughly analogous to a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the United States.

