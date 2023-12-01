Vale Base Metals CEO Naidoo to step down

Adds details

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Vale Base Metals (VBM), the copper and nickel spin-off of Brazil's Vale VALE3.SA, said on Friday CEO Deshnee Naidoo will step down from her position effective March 31.

The Board of Directors of the Canada-based company has already begun the process of finding a new chief executive, who will also be based in Toronto, it said.

The $26 billion copper and nickel unit was created in July when the Brazilian parent company sold 10% to Saudi fund Manara Minerals. Naidoo joined Vale's base metals business in January 2021.

VBM plans to invest around $30 billion in strategic mineral projects in Brazil, Canada and Indonesia over the next 10 years, tripling copper production and almost doubling nickel output.

The aim is to grow the unit and potentially list it on the stock exchange.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Arunima Kumar; Editing by Susan Fenton)

