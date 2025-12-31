Vale and Azenta have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Spiking 20% in the last three months, Vale is a top momentum stock that investors will want to pay attention to heading into the new year.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale has multinational operations and is suitable for portfolio diversification. Offering exposure to one of the leading emerging markets, Vale is among the world’s largest mining companies with a market capitalization of $58.64 billion.

Vale’s core operations include the production of iron ore, iron ore pellets, copper, and nickel, along with manganese, ferroalloys, gold, silver, and cobalt.

Vale’s Improved Operational Performance

Major management changes, including the appointment of its new CEO, Gustavo Pimenta, have helped Vale move past ethical and environmental disasters such as the 2015 dam collapse at its mining site in the small town of Mariana, Brazil.

This is also the synopsis as to why Vale stock has traded at suppressed levels, but has seen a rejuvenation to a new 52-week high of $13 a share on gains of nearly 50% in 2025.

Pimenta is doing more than just changing Vale’s image, with the company shedding its non-core and lower-margin production of fertilizer, coal, and steel to focus on its strengths in iron ore, nickel, and copper production. This streamlined strategy has helped to improve long-term stability and profitability at the right time, especially considering copper prices are near all-time highs of over $5 per pound.

Furthermore, Vale has reported some of its highest production numbers since 2018, producing 94.4 million metric tons of iron ore and 90.8 million tons of copper in Q3 2025. For miners, higher production generally boosts revenue expectations and investor interest.

Vale’s Attractive Valuation & Dividend

Vale stock also looks cheap in terms of valuation, trading at just 6X forward earnings with EPS now expected to increase 10% in fiscal 2025 and projected to rise another 1% in FY26 to $2.02. More reassuring is that FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates have continued to trend higher over the last quarter, as shown below.

Plus, annual sales projections are heading toward $40 billion, with Vale stock trading at the often preferred level of less than 2X forward sales. And as a reminder of Vale’s earnings potential, we are not too far removed from the mining leader posting record EPS of $5.40 in 2021 on annual sales of $54.5 billion.

The salsa on top that makes Vale stock a hot pick right now is its nearly 7% annual dividend yield.

It’s noteworthy that when including dividends, Vale’s total return over the last decade is still an eye-catching 600%.

Bottom Line

After a tremulous period of time, Vale has started to reward investors who have stayed the course, and the company’s turnaround points to more upside. The risk-to-reward has remained favorable, as Vale stock stands out with an “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for both Value and Momentum in addition to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating being attributed to the positive trend of EPS revisions.

2025 was another turbulent year for Azenta stock, which fell more than 30% as the medical solutions provider struggled with ongoing sales weakness. Azenta’s struggles have been highlighted by both short-term performance issues and longer-term structural challenges.

The extended underperformance has led to reduced investor confidence and selling pressure, with Azenta appearing to lose its mojo regarding its services for drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies.

Even with occasional rebounds, the overall momentum remains weak for Azenta stock, and analysts have expressed caution about the company’s ability to outperform going forward.

Revenue Weakness & Market Uncertainty

Azenta’s challenges appear to be tied to fundamental business softness, especially in key revenue segments. Although Azenta was able to reach EPS expectations of $0.21 for its most recent fiscal fourth quarter and edged sales estimates of $156.67 million, the market's positive reaction was short-lived as its top line contracted from $170 million in the prior year quarter.

To that point, Azenta has had difficulties in regard to sustaining its annual revenue above $500 million, as shown below. Furthermore, Azenta has warned of continued uncertainty in the macro environment, particularly around capital spending from its customers, which typically includes biotech firms as well as gene and cell therapy companies.

Declining EPS Revisions

Justifying the market’s concerns is that Azenta's current fiscal 2026 and FY27 EPS estimates have declined over 10% in the last 60 days, respectively.

And at $34 a share, Azenta stock still isn’t cheap in terms of its forward P/E multiple of 46X, a sharp premium to the benchmark S&P 500’s 26X despite vastly underperforming the broader market in recent years.

Bottom Line

Until Azenta demonstrates sustained revenue growth or operational improvements, its stock may continue to face pressure. Correlating with such, AZTA currently lands a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and has been a notable stock to avoid going into 2026.

Additional content:

Best REIT Stocks to Buy for Reliable Income Heading into 2026

As investors look ahead to the new year, income and stability are back at the top of the priority list. REITs meet that need well, offering steady cash flows and attractive dividends tied to real assets. After a volatile stretch for markets, real estate stocks are starting to regain attention as conditions turn more supportive.

REITs could prosper in 2026 due to a healthier economic backdrop and easing financial pressure. Recent rate cut, cooling inflation and strong GDP growth point to improving demand across many property types. With earnings growth expected to accelerate and balance sheets in good shape, REITs are positioned to benefit as transaction activity and valuations slowly recover.

This draws our attention to REITs that cater to different asset categories, like Prologis, Inc., Simon Property Group, Inc. and Cousins Properties Inc.

Industrial real estate remains one of the strongest corners of the market, and demand rebounded in late 2025 with the easing of trade policy uncertainty. Demand from e-commerce, logistics and supply-chain reshoring continues to support high occupancy and steady rent growth. Limited new supply in key markets has kept fundamentals tight, allowing industrial REITs to generate reliable cash flows and maintain pricing power even through economic swings.

The office sector is showing signs of improvement after a long reset. Higher-quality buildings in strong locations are attracting tenants as companies refine hybrid work strategies. With new construction muted and leasing slowly improving, well-capitalized office REITs have room to benefit from rising utilization and selective rent growth over the next cycle.

Retail real estate has quietly rebuilt its foundation and now looks healthier than many expect. With supply growth limited and consumers supported by rising incomes and tax relief, retail REITs are positioned to deliver stable income and gradual growth in 2026.

3 REIT Picks

Prologis is the world’s largest owner of logistics real estate, owning and operating roughly 1.3 billion square feet of logistics and distribution space in 20 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. It serves major logistics users, from e-commerce and transportation to manufacturing, making it central to global supply chains. Known for its scale and strategic locations, Prologis consistently ranks as a leader in industrial property investment and development.

Investors are expected to find Prologis compelling due to its strong leasing momentum and resilient fundamentals, exemplified by a third-quarter 2025 record lease sign-up activity and core FFO growth that beat expectations, while raising full-year guidance. Portfolio occupancy remains high near mid-90% levels, and same-store net operating income is advancing. Its diversified global exposure, strategic expansion into data center power capacity and stable quarterly dividend enhance its total return profile.

In the last five years, Prologis has increased its dividend five times, and its five-year annualized dividend growth rate is 12.66%. Check Prologis’ dividend history here.

The recent estimate revision trend indicates that analysts are bullish on this stock. Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 FFO per share has moved upward to $5.80. The same for 2026 has also been trending northward. The projections also suggest a 4.32% and 4.94% rise, respectively. PLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Simon Property Group is one of the world’s largest retail REITs, focused on premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of malls, premium outlets, and lifestyle centers that attract millions of visitors and billions in annual sales, reinforcing its position as a dominant retail landlord. Simon continues to refine its portfolio through targeted acquisitions, including Phillips Place in Charlotte and full ownership of Taubman Realty Group, strengthening its exposure to top-tier retail assets.

Investors should note Simon’s resilient operational performance and growth trajectory. In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported real estate FFO of $3.22 per share, up about 5.6% year over year, while occupancy for its U.S. malls and premium outlets reached 96.4%, indicating strong tenant demand. Simon raised its quarterly dividend by 4.8% to $2.20 per share, reflecting confidence in cash flow generation and shareholder returns. Strategic acquisitions, such as the full ownership of Taubman Realty Group and Phillips Place, strengthen the portfolio’s quality and future income potential.

Analysts seem bullish on this stock, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 and 2026 FFO per share being revised 1.4% and 0.9% upward to $12.67 and $12.94, respectively, over the past two months. SPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Simon Property has delivered 14 dividend hikes over the past five years, with payouts rising nearly 11.7% in that period. Check Simon Property’s dividend history here.

Cousins Properties is an office REIT headquartered in Atlanta, focused on Class A office buildings in high-growth Sun Belt markets such as Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte and Phoenix. Founded in 1958, it develops, acquires, leases and manages premier office assets designed to attract strong corporate tenants and support long-term value creation. Its portfolio emphasizes quality locations where demand remains comparatively resilient.



Cousins has shown solid operational momentum with robust leasing activity, including more than 550,000 square feet of executed office leases in the third quarter of 2025, and second-generation net rent per square foot up around 4-5% on a cash basis, reflecting tenant willingness to renew at higher rents. Its FFO per share guidance has been raised to roughly $2.82-$2.86 for 2025, underscoring improved cash flow expectations. The company also pays a regular quarterly dividend of 32 cents per share, providing income alongside growth potential as office demand re-accelerates in key Sun Belt markets.

CUZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2025 and 2026 sales implies a year-over-year increase of 14.75% and 5.13%, respectively. What is also encouraging is that the consensus mark for the current year and 2026 FFO per share has witnessed upward revisions to $2.84 and $2.92, calling for a 5.58% and 2.70% year-over-year increase, respectively.

Conclusion

Overall, the outlook for these REITs heading into 2026 looks encouraging. Improving economic conditions, disciplined balance sheets and strengthening property fundamentals create a supportive setup. For income-focused investors, select REITs across resilient sectors can offer stability, yield and measured upside as confidence returns.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

