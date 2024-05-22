Valbiotis SA Debuts E-Commerce Site for Cholesterol Management

Valbiotis SA (FR:ALVAL) has released an update.

Valbiotis SA, a French laboratory specializing in dietary supplements for metabolic disorders, has launched an e-commerce platform to commercialize Valbiotis®PRO Cholesterol, an innovative product aimed at managing mild to moderate hypercholesterolemia. The supplement, based on the natural active substance Lipidrive®, is now available online and through pharmacies, with the company also releasing an exclusive range of natural dietary supplements, Valbiotis®PLUS. This launch is supported by a digital marketing strategy and a dedicated team of Medical Promotion Representatives.

