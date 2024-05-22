News & Insights

Stocks

Valbiotis SA Debuts E-Commerce Site for Cholesterol Management

May 22, 2024 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Valbiotis SA (FR:ALVAL) has released an update.

Valbiotis SA, a French laboratory specializing in dietary supplements for metabolic disorders, has launched an e-commerce platform to commercialize Valbiotis®PRO Cholesterol, an innovative product aimed at managing mild to moderate hypercholesterolemia. The supplement, based on the natural active substance Lipidrive®, is now available online and through pharmacies, with the company also releasing an exclusive range of natural dietary supplements, Valbiotis®PLUS. This launch is supported by a digital marketing strategy and a dedicated team of Medical Promotion Representatives.

For further insights into FR:ALVAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.