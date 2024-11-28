Valbiotis Partners with Asetys to Expand Natural Health Solutions

Valbiotis SA (FR:ALVAL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Valbiotis has partnered with Asetys to enhance access to natural health solutions, meeting a growing demand for dietary supplements among French consumers. This collaboration will involve educational workshops and reimbursement for Valbiotis products, aiming to promote a proactive approach to health and wellness. Both companies plan to leverage their expertise to democratize health products and support partner therapists and insured members.
For further insights into FR:ALVAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.