Valbiotis Partners with Asetys to Expand Natural Health Solutions

November 28, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Valbiotis SA (FR:ALVAL) has released an update.

Valbiotis has partnered with Asetys to enhance access to natural health solutions, meeting a growing demand for dietary supplements among French consumers. This collaboration will involve educational workshops and reimbursement for Valbiotis products, aiming to promote a proactive approach to health and wellness. Both companies plan to leverage their expertise to democratize health products and support partner therapists and insured members.

