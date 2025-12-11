Valaris Wins $300 Mln Multi-Year Drillship Contract With Shell Offshore Brazil

(RTTNews) - Valaris Limited (VAL) announced that it has secured a multi-year contract with Shell for operations offshore Brazil utilizing the drillship VALARIS DS-8. The agreement is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The contract has an estimated duration of approximately 800 days and carries a total value of around $300 million. In addition, the agreement includes options that could extend operations by roughly one year.

