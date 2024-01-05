Valaris (VAL) Secures $519M Contract Extension in Brazil

Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, VAL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the energy sector might take a look at some better-ranked stocks like Sunoco LP SUN and The Williams Companies WMB, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Sunoco LP is one of the largest independent distributors of motor fuels to customers across the United States.
SUN is currently valued at $5.72 billion. The company pays a dividend of $3.37 per share, or 5.92%, on an annual basis.
The Williams Companies Inc. is a leading energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company also ranks among the largest domestic transporters of natural gas by volume.
WMB is currently valued at $43.21 billion. The company pays investors $1.79 per share, or 5.04%, on an annual basis. The company has increased its dividend payment five times over the last five years.
