Valaris (VAL) Price Target Increased by 7.12% to 100.64

The average one-year price target for Valaris (NYSE:VAL) has been revised to 100.64 / share. This is an increase of 7.12% from the prior estimate of 93.95 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 84.84 to a high of 118.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.17% from the latest reported closing price of 75.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valaris. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAL is 0.66%, a decrease of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 65,896K shares. The put/call ratio of VAL is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oak Hill Advisors holds 8,986K shares representing 12.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,978K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,076K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,327K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Lodbrok Capital LLP holds 2,423K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,300K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 26.72% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 2,006K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Valaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services. The Company owns, operates, and manages rig fleets and provides drilling services. Valaris serves customers worldwide.

