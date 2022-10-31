Valaris Turns To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Valaris Limited (VAL) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to the company was $74.3 million or $0.98 per share compared to a loss of $54.5 million or $0.73 per share in the prior year.

Operating revenues grew to $437.2 million from $326.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.36 per share and revenues of $429.96 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

