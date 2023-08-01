News & Insights

Markets
VAL

Valaris Slips To Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

August 01, 2023 — 11:38 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Valaris Limited (VAL) reported that its second quarter net loss attributable to the company was $29.4 million or $0.39 per share compared to net income of $111.6 million or $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.32 per share for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues for the second quarter rose to $415.2 million from $413.3 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $407.86 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.