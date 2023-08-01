Valaris Slips To Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Valaris Limited (VAL) reported that its second quarter net loss attributable to the company was $29.4 million or $0.39 per share compared to net income of $111.6 million or $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.32 per share for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues for the second quarter rose to $415.2 million from $413.3 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $407.86 million for the quarter.

