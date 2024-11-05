Valaris price target lowered to $59 from $61 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Eddie Kim lowered the firm’s price target on Valaris (VAL) to $59 from $61 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says deepwater rig demand in 2026 and beyond remains intact, but Valaris’ near-term outlook was subdued.

