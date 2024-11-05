Valaris price target lowered to $59 from $61 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Eddie Kim lowered the firm’s price target on Valaris (VAL) to $59 from $61 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says deepwater rig demand in 2026 and beyond remains intact, but Valaris’ near-term outlook was subdued.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VAL:
- Valaris price target lowered to $60 from $90 at BTIG
- Valaris price target lowered to $55 from $61 at Susquehanna
- Valaris Limited’s Strong Q3 2024 Performance and Future Outlook
- Closing Bell Movers: Microsoft, Meta both down about 3% despite earnings beats
- Valaris Secures New Contracts Amid Terminations
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.