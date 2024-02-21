Valaris Limited Profit Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Valaris Limited (VAL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $835.2 million, or $11.30 per share. This compares with $29.2 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $483.8 million from $433.6 million last year.

Valaris Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $835.2 Mln. vs. $29.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $11.30 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q4): $483.8 Mln vs. $433.6 Mln last year.

