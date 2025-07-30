Valaris Limited Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Valaris Limited (VAL) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $115.1 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $149.6 million, or $2.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $615.2 million from $610.1 million last year.

Valaris Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $115.1 Mln. vs. $149.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $2.03 last year. -Revenue: $615.2 Mln vs. $610.1 Mln last year.

