Valaris Limited - Equity Warrant (VAL.WS) Price Target Increased by 38.66% to 3.02

The average one-year price target for Valaris Limited - Equity Warrant (NYSE:VAL.WS) has been revised to $3.02 / share. This is an increase of 38.66% from the prior estimate of $2.18 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $3.83 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.21% from the latest reported closing price of $3.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valaris Limited - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAL.WS is 0.02%, an increase of 64.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.16% to 1,447K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carronade Capital Management holds 687K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Praetorian PR holds 478K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares , representing a decrease of 47.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL.WS by 68.07% over the last quarter.

Epacria Capital Partners holds 84K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 48K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 51.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL.WS by 37.63% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 48K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.