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VAL.WS

Valaris Limited - Equity Warrant (VAL.WS) Price Target Increased by 14.41% to 10.89

April 09, 2026 — 12:27 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Valaris Limited - Equity Warrant (NYSE:VAL.WS) has been revised to $10.89 / share. This is an increase of 14.41% from the prior estimate of $9.52 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.29 to a high of $16.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.84% from the latest reported closing price of $16.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valaris Limited - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAL.WS is 0.01%, an increase of 37.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.65% to 1,860K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

London & Capital Asset Management holds 768K shares.

Carronade Capital Management holds 687K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Praetorian PR holds 135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares , representing a decrease of 253.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL.WS by 85.67% over the last quarter.

Epacria Capital Partners holds 84K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 48K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 51.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL.WS by 37.63% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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