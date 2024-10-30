Valaris Limited Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Valaris Limited (VAL) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $64.6 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $12.9 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.3% to $643.1 million from $455.1 million last year.

Valaris Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

