Valaris Limited Announces Drop In Q4 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Valaris Limited (VAL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $133.7 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $835.2 million, or $11.30 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.8% to $584.4 million from $483.8 million last year.

Valaris Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $133.7 Mln. vs. $835.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.88 vs. $11.30 last year. -Revenue: $584.4 Mln vs. $483.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.