Valaris Limited Announces Climb In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Valaris Limited (VAL) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $188.1 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $64.6 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.4% to $595.7 million from $643.1 million last year.

Valaris Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $188.1 Mln. vs. $64.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.65 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $595.7 Mln vs. $643.1 Mln last year.

