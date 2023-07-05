News & Insights

Markets
VAL

Valaris Inks New Contracts And Contract Extensions

July 05, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Offshore drilling services Valaris Ltd. (VAL) announced Wednesday new contracts and contract extensions, with associated contract backlog of approximately $150 million, awarded subsequent to issuing the Company's most recent fleet status report on May 1, 2023.

The contract backlog excludes lump sum payments such as mobilization fees and capital reimbursements.

The company has inked two-well contract with Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Nine-well contract for a plug and abandonment campaign with Apache, 180-day (minimum duration) contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia, One-year contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia and Two-well contract with a major Australian operator.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.