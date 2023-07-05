Valaris Inks New Contracts And Contract Extensions

(RTTNews) - Offshore drilling services Valaris Ltd. (VAL) announced Wednesday new contracts and contract extensions, with associated contract backlog of approximately $150 million, awarded subsequent to issuing the Company's most recent fleet status report on May 1, 2023.

The contract backlog excludes lump sum payments such as mobilization fees and capital reimbursements.

The company has inked two-well contract with Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Nine-well contract for a plug and abandonment campaign with Apache, 180-day (minimum duration) contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia, One-year contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia and Two-well contract with a major Australian operator.

