News & Insights

Markets
VAL

Valaris Drops After Pricing Senior Notes

August 08, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Valaris Limited (VAL), an offshore drilling contractor, are falling more than 4% Tuesday morning at $72.35.

On Monday, the company priced the $400 million 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2030.

The offering, expected to conclude on August 21, was upsized to $400 million of Notes from the original $350 million.

Valaris intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to buy drillships VALARIS DS-13 and VALARIS DS-14, and for general corporate purposes.

VAL has traded in the range of $45.81 - $80.00 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.