Valaris Drops After Pricing Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Shares of Valaris Limited (VAL), an offshore drilling contractor, are falling more than 4% Tuesday morning at $72.35.

On Monday, the company priced the $400 million 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2030.

The offering, expected to conclude on August 21, was upsized to $400 million of Notes from the original $350 million.

Valaris intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to buy drillships VALARIS DS-13 and VALARIS DS-14, and for general corporate purposes.

VAL has traded in the range of $45.81 - $80.00 in the last 1 year.

