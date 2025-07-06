Valaris Announces Multi-Year Gulf Deals For DS-16 And DS-18

(RTTNews) - Valaris Limited (VAL) announced a 940-day contract extension for the drillship VALARIS DS-16, beginning in June 2026, along with a new 914-day contract for the drillship VALARIS DS-18, expected to commence in the mid-fourth quarter of 2026. Both agreements are with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental, for operations in the Gulf of America. The combined contribution to the company's contracted revenue backlog is approximately $760 million.

Valaris said it has secured approximately $1.9 billion in new contract backlog so far this year, reflecting solid execution of its commercial strategy and its ability to deliver safe and efficient operations for its customers.

