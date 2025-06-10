VAL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Valaris Ltd (Symbol: VAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.85, changing hands as high as $45.78 per share. Valaris Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VAL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.15 per share, with $84.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.66.

