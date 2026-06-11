Vail Resorts vs. Viking Cruises: Which Travel Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Vail Resorts maintains a dominant luxury position with 42 mountain resorts and a highly successful season pass program.

Viking has demonstrated aggressive growth in the river and ocean cruise markets, reaching nearly $6.5 billion in annual revenue.

Which travel-focused stock offers the best path for your investment dollars in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Vail Resorts ›

Whether you prefer the snowy peaks of Colorado or the historic rivers of Europe, the choice between Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) represents a classic travel sector debate.

Both companies cater to high-spending leisure travelers but operate in distinct niches within the broader market. Vail Resorts relies on recurring pass sales and mountain operations, while Viking focuses on luxury cruise experiences. This comparison examines their growth trajectories, balance sheet health, and valuation to help you decide which is the better buy.

The case for Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts operates 42 mountain resorts and regional ski areas across North America, Europe, and Australia. Its strategy revolves around the Epic Pass, which encourages early season spending and builds customer loyalty across iconic locations like Breckenridge and Vail Mountain. By selling these passes well before the first snowflake falls, the company secures a predictable revenue stream from its massive global audience.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached nearly $3.0 billion, representing a growth of 2.7% compared to the previous year. The company reported a net income of $280.0 million, resulting in a net margin of 9.4%. This net margin, which measures how much profit a company keeps from every dollar of sales, reflects a stable performance in the travel and tourism stocks industry.

As of its July 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 8.1x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, suggesting the company uses significant borrowed money to fund its operations. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with liquid assets, was 0.6x, while free cash flow for the year reached $319.7 million.

The case for Viking

Viking provides destination-focused river, ocean, and expedition cruises with a fleet of more than 100 ships. The company avoids the "mega-ship" approach of many competitors, focusing instead on culturally immersive experiences for an older, affluent demographic. By serving guests on all seven continents, including 21 different rivers, Viking has built a premium brand that commands high pricing and strong repeat bookings.

During FY 2025, revenue reached $6.5 billion, marking an impressive growth of 21.9% year over year. The company posted net income of $1.1 billion, leading to net margin of 17.7%. This significant increase in net income follows a volatile period for the travel sector, highlighting a strong recovery and expansion in passenger volume across its global fleet.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 5.1x. The current ratio stood at 0.8x, which measures the ability to cover short-term obligations with liquid assets. Free cash flow was $1.3 billion, representing the cash remaining after the company pays for its operating costs and equipment upgrades.

Risk profile comparison

Vail Resorts faces significant risks from unpredictable weather patterns, as seen when snowfall variability disrupted the 2023/2024 season. It operates with a high fixed-cost structure and relies heavily on permits from the U.S. Forest Service that eventually expire. Furthermore, the company must successfully integrate recent acquisitions while managing nearly $3.2 billion in total indebtedness, which may limit its operational flexibility.

Viking must navigate a competitive landscape filled with major operators such as Royal Caribbean Cruises. The company is also vulnerable to geopolitical instability and fuel price fluctuations that could impact travel demand or operating costs. Additionally, the capital-intensive nature of maintaining a fleet of over 100 ships requires consistent cash flow to service debt and fund future vessel orders.

Valuation comparison

Viking carries a higher Forward P/E, which compares stock price to future earnings estimates. Vail Resorts offers a lower P/S ratio.

Metric Vail Resorts Viking Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 19.8x 26.7x 29.5x P/S ratio 1.7x 6.1x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Choosing between travel industry heavyweights Vail Resorts and Viking Cruises can be a tough decision given their differences. Not only do they cater to distinct customer segments, their business performance paints a complex picture.

Vail Resorts stock offers a lower valuation, but there’s a reason for that. Not only did Vail suffer a tough 2023/2024 ski season, the pattern repeated again in 2025/2026. Historically poor snowfall led to reduced visitors, and the company reduced its fiscal 2026 guidance.

While Vail Resorts saw sales growth in FY 2025, the situation looks grim in 2026. In its fiscal third quarter ended April 30, it reported revenue of $1.2 billion, down from $1.3 billion in the prior year. Even so, the company maintained profitability with Q3 net income of $340.2 million. This indicates a well-run operation.

Viking’s business is flourishing. Its first-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion represented an excellent 18% year-over-year increase. Despite this, it reported a net loss of $54.2 million. The company also announced a CEO transition, which injects uncertainty in Viking’s future performance.

Given Vail stock’s lower valuation and the company’s profitable business, it looks like a compelling stock to buy. However, the impact of climate change on future sales is a big unknown. The past two years of poor ski conditions is concerning.

That said, Vail Resorts offers a dividend, yielding a sky-high 6.8% as of June 10. Income-oriented investors should consider Vail Resorts as the better stock to buy in 2026.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises and Vail Resorts. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vail Resorts and Viking. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.