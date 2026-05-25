Is Vail Resorts Stock a Buy After Oasis Management Added Over 237,000 Shares to Its Position?

Key Points

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added 237,162 shares of Vail Resorts; estimated trade size of $32.35 million (based on the quarterly average price).

Post-trade stake was 2,088,396 shares valued at $267.98 million.

Vail Resorts position is 15.61% of Oasis’s reportable AUM, making it the largest holding in the fund behind a put option.

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What happened

According to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing, Oasis Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) by 237,162 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $32.35 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $22.14 million, a figure that incorporates both share purchases and stock price changes during the period.

What else to know

This buy brings the Vail Resorts stake to 15.61% of Oasis’s $1.72 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing (excluding options): NYSE:MTN: $267.98 million (15.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:HUT: $117.64 million (6.87% of AUM) NASDAQ:VNET: $38.75 million (2.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:CORZ: $35.06 million (2.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:STRS: $34.61 million (1.8% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Vail Resorts shares were priced at $121.43, down 13.8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 41.07 percentage points.

Vail Resorts reported trailing twelve months revenue of $2.92 billion and net income of $232.14 million.

The company’s dividend yield stands at 7.3%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.92 billion Net Income (TTM) $231.14 million Dividend Yield 7.31% Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $121.43

Company snapshot

Vail Resorts operates 37 mountain resorts and regional ski areas, luxury hotels, condominiums, golf courses, and resort ground transportation services. It generates revenue from lift tickets, ski school, lodging, dining, retail/rental, and real estate sales.

It employs a diversified business model combining recurring revenue from season passes and destination travel with ancillary services such as lodging and real estate development.

The company targets destination and regional leisure travelers, outdoor recreation enthusiasts, and luxury resort guests primarily in North America.

Vail Resorts is a leading operator of mountain resorts and luxury lodging properties, with a broad portfolio spanning 37 destinations across the United States. The company leverages its integrated model to create multiple revenue streams, including lift ticket sales, hospitality, and real estate transactions. Its scale and brand recognition position it as a key player in the North American resort and leisure industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Oasis Management’s decision to add to its existing stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter suggests the investment advisory firm was bullish on the stock. However, shares have dropped since the buy, falling to a 52-week low of $118.51 on April 27.

The stock is down after the company reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended January 31. Revenue dropped to $1.08 billion from $1.14 billion in the prior year as unfavorable weather conditions led to a decline in skier visits. Consequently, the company reduced its fiscal 2026 guidance, causing shares to fall.

Whether Oasis continues to hold on to its stake won’t be known until it reports its holdings after the end of Q2. Perhaps Vail Resorts can bounce back over time. The company is pushing its Epic Pass product ahead of the busy summer travel season in an effort to drive up sales.

For now, shares are well below the 52-week high of 175.51 achieved in 2025, creating a buy opportunity for investors who believe Vail Resorts stock can rebound over the long haul.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Vail Resorts. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vail Resorts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.