Vail Resorts Slips 5%

(RTTNews) - Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade. Thursday, it had reported a wider net loss for the fourth quarter, that missed estimates. The shares have been on a bearish trends for the last several days.

The quarterly loss was $128.57 million or $3.35 per share, wider than $108.69 million or $2.70 per share last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for loss of $3.24 per share.

Currently, shares are at $230.44, down 4.87 percent from the previous close of $242.25 on a volume of 237,654.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.