News & Insights

Markets
MTN

Vail Resorts Slips 5%

September 29, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade. Thursday, it had reported a wider net loss for the fourth quarter, that missed estimates. The shares have been on a bearish trends for the last several days.

The quarterly loss was $128.57 million or $3.35 per share, wider than $108.69 million or $2.70 per share last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for loss of $3.24 per share.

Currently, shares are at $230.44, down 4.87 percent from the previous close of $242.25 on a volume of 237,654.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.