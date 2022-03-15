Vail Resorts Rises In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Vail Resorts Keeps on Rising Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The company announced a $175 million plan to boost employee pay and staffing on Monday.

Currently, shares are trading at $254.03, up 5.43 percent from the previous close of $242.00 on a volume of 304,576. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $221.38-$376.24 on average volume of 453,138.

