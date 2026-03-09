Vail Resorts Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Vail Resorts (MTN) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on March 9, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.vailresorts.com

To listen to the call, dial (800) 225-9448 (US) or +1 (203) 518-9708, conference ID MTNQ226.

For a replay call, dial (800) 839-9557 (US) or +1 (402) 220-6089 (international).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.