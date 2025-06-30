Vail Resorts Prices $500 Mln Of 5.625% Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) announced that it priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2030 at par. The offering of the Notes was upsized from the originally announced aggregate principal amount of $400 million. The Notes offering is expected to close on July 2, 2025. The Notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed by certain of the Company's domestic subsidiaries.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the proposed offering to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility incurred to fund the repurchase of $200 million of its outstanding shares of common stock completed in June 2025 and the repurchase or repayment of a portion of its outstanding 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 at or prior to their maturity on January 1, 2026, and, in each case, to pay related fees and expenses. This press release does not constitute an offer to repurchase the company's outstanding 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

