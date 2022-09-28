Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vail Resorts:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$558m ÷ (US$6.4b - US$830m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, Vail Resorts has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.6%. NYSE:MTN Return on Capital Employed September 28th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Vail Resorts' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Vail Resorts.

What Can We Tell From Vail Resorts' ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 10% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 58% in that time. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Vail Resorts has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Vail Resorts' ROCE

To sum it up, Vail Resorts has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 1.6% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Vail Resorts and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

