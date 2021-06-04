Vail Resorts (MTN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 65.3%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at $6.67, indicating growth of 78.3% from $3.74 registered in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $880.8 million. The metric suggests an increase of 26.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Vail Resorts, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vail Resorts, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vail Resorts, Inc. Quote

Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors at Play

Vail Resorts’ fiscal third-quarter 2021 results is likely to have reflected improved performance with respect to its North American ski season. On Apr 22, 2021, the company provided a business update, thereby reporting improvement in visitation trends across Colorado and Utah resorts. It informed that local visitation remained mostly in line with expectations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter resort revenues is pegged at $772 million, indicating growth of 11.2% year over year.



Moreover, focus on offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products along with renewal of passes owing to credit deadlines are likely to have driven fiscal third-quarter top line.



Meanwhile, the company anticipates net income for the nine months ending Apr 30, 2021 in the range of $258-$280 million, up from the prior estimate of $204 million to $247 million. It now anticipates reported resorts EBITDA between $636 million and $650 million compared with the prior estimate of $560-$600 million.

However, unfavorable weather conditions are likely to have affected skiers’ visits. This along with closure of Canadian border is likely to have negatively impacted Whistler Blackcomb's performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vail Resorts this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Vail Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +1.03%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Vail Resorts, which shares space with Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC in the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.