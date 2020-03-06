Vail Resorts (MTN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN is likely to witness improvement in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Mar 9. In the last reported quarter, the company posted a positive earnings surprise of 25.7%.



Q2 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal earnings is pegged at $5.43. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported earnings of $5.02 per share. Moreover, in the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have increased by 3 cents.



For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $954.1 million. The projected figure suggests a 12.3% rise from the prior-year quarter levels.

Factors at Play



Vail Resorts’ top line in the fiscal second quarter is likely to have benefited from robust performance by the Mountain segment. Increased focus on mergers and acquisitions along with effective marketing techniques are likely to have aided the company. Also, the company’s season pass program might have added to the upside. However, the company is prone to unfavorable weather conditions. Also, high costs of operations, risks from mergers and competition might have dented profitability.



What the Zacks Model Says



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Vail Resorts this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. This is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Vail Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +0.11%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Vail Resorts has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



