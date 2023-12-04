Vail Resorts (MTN) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded a negative earnings surprise of 3.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of $4.54 per share compared with a loss of $3.40 in the prior-year quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $271.8 million. The metric suggests a decline of 2.7% from a year ago.



Factors at Play

Vail Resorts’ first-quarter fiscal 2024 top line is likely to have been hurt by dismal Mountain segment’s revenues. Our model predicts Segmental net revenues to decrease 3.9% year over year to $193.9 million. However, an increase in Lodging revenues is likely to have aided the top line. We expect Loding net revenues to inch up 1% year over year to $78.4 million.



The company benefits from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage, and the introduction of Epic Mountain Rewards. Also, it is witnessing growth in regional pass and Epic Day Pass products and unit expansion (in international and local geographies).



However, a rise in operating expenses is likely to have dented margins in the to-be-reported quarter. For the fiscal first quarter, our model suggests total segmental operating expenses to jump 10% year over year to $415.4 million. We estimate total Mountain operating expenses to climb 10.4% year over year to $324.9 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vail Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Vail Resorts has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Choice Hotels have declined 8% in the past year. CHH’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.2%.



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Planet Fitness have declined 14.7% in the past year. PLNT’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 7.4%.



Caleres, Inc. CAL has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Caleres have gained 21.8% in the past year. CAL’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.8%.



