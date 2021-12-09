Vail Resorts (MTN) to Acquire New Resorts in Pennsylvania

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN recently entered into a definitive agreement with Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc. to acquire Seven Springs Mountain Resort and its sister resorts — Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain. Quoted at approximately $125 million, the deal includes the acquisition of all assets related to the mountain operations of the resorts, related base area lodging, conference center and amenities. The company expects to close the deal in winter 2021.



Kirsten Lynch, chief executive officer of Vail Resorts, stated, "As a company, we have been focused on acquiring resorts near major metropolitan areas as we know many skiers and riders build their passion for the sport close to home.”



Located in the southeast of the Pittsburgh area (Pennsylvania), Seven Springs Mountain Resort comprises 285 acres and 750 vertical feet for skiing and snowboarding. It also offers resort amenities, including a 418-room hotel, conference center, a full-service spa and tubing. Hidden Valley offers 110 skiable acres and 470 vertical feet, with 26 slopes and trails and two terrain parks. Laurel Mountain offers 70 skiable acres and 761 vertical feet.



The company anticipates this acquisition to pave the path for a stronger connection through attractive offerings to prospective guests in Pittsburgh. Vail Resorts stated that it intends to add access to the three resorts to select Epic Pass products for the 2022-23 North American ski and ride season.

Buyout Synergies

The company anticipates the acquisition to generate incremental annual EBITDA in excess of $15 million for the fiscal year ended Jul 31, 2023. This includes incremental annual EBITDA of approximately $5 million associated with the 418-room Slopeside Hotel and associated conference facilities and lodging operations at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Capital expenditures are expected to increase approximately $3 million to support the addition of these resorts, subject to the closing of the transaction.

Price performance

So far this year, shares of Vail Resorts have gained 23.7% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth. The company is benefiting from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products. This, along with a focus on digital marketing and media advertising, bodes well. The company expects it to be a key growth driver as it relates to the growing number of people associated with the program. Vail Resorts continues to reinvest in its resorts to boost customer traffic. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Although the company is witnessing sequential improvements in visitation, it is still behind the pre-pandemic levels. This, along with competition and weather-related woes, is a concern. Earnings estimates for 2022 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.

