Vail Resorts (MTN) Reports Ski Season Metrics, Stock Down

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN recently announced its interim period data for its 2022/23 North American ski season through Jan 8, 2023. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 2.3% during trading hours on Jan 18.

Ski Season Metrics

Season-to-date (through Jan 8, 2023) total skier visits increased 12.5% compared with the prior-year season-to-date period (Jan 9, 2022). Improved conditions at Colorado, Utah and Tahoe resorts and the easing of travel restrictions in Canada contributed to a strong rebound in destination visitation compared with the prior year period.



Lift ticket revenues (including an allocated portion of season pass revenues for each applicable period) increased 5.3% compared with the prior year’s season-to-date period. Ski school revenues surged 35.6% year over year while dining revenues jumped 58% compared with the prior-year period’s levels.



Retail/rental revenues for North American resort and ski area store locations increased 34.4% compared with the prior-year season-to-date period.



Kirsten Lynch, CEO of Vail Resorts, said, “Results season to date for the 2022/2023 North American ski season outperformed results from the comparable prior year period, which were negatively impacted by challenging early season conditions, elevated COVID-19 cases associated with the Omicron variant and staffing-driven capacity constraints in our ancillary businesses.”



The company witnessed lower-than-expected destination guest visitation at western U.S. resorts. This was primarily driven by extreme weather conditions and airline disruptions during the peak holiday period. Given the backdrop of pre-committed guests (through advance commitment pass products), strong conditions across western resorts and current lodging booking trends, the company anticipates a delay in visitation patterns, similar to the holiday period. For fiscal 2023, the company anticipates Resort Reported EBITDA to be in the lower half of the $893-$947 million range.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, shares of Vail Resorts have gained 18.9% compared with the industry’s 21% growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Vail Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited. OSW and Manchester United plc MANU.



World Wrestling Entertainment currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. WWE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average. The stock has increased 75.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWE’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 4.9% and 10.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s estimated levels.



OneSpaWorld currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. OSW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 84.1%, on average. Shares of OSW have increased 5.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 24.2% and 91%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Manchester currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. MANU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.4%, on average. Shares of MANU have gained 67.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANU’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 11.4% and 27.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.