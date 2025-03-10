Vail Resorts (MTN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Vail Resorts (MTN) reported $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $6.56 for the same period compares to $5.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion, representing a surprise of -0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vail Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Mountain - Total skier visits : 7.76 thousand versus 7.27 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7.76 thousand versus 7.27 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR : $159.72 versus $173.74 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $159.72 versus $173.74 estimated by three analysts on average. Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR : $140.06 compared to the $142.31 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $140.06 compared to the $142.31 average estimate based on three analysts. Mountain - ETP : $83.16 versus $87.43 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $83.16 versus $87.43 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue : $1.06 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue : $73.96 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $80.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.

: $73.96 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $80.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Net Revenue- Resort net revenue : $1.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

: $1.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Net Revenue- Real estate : $0.17 million versus $2.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.

: $0.17 million versus $2.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Lift : $644.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $634.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $644.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $634.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental : $135.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

: $135.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining : $90.91 million compared to the $94.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.

: $90.91 million compared to the $94.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Ski school: $133.01 million versus $129.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.

Shares of Vail Resorts have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

