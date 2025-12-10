Vail Resorts (MTN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2025, Vail Resorts (MTN) reported revenue of $271.03 million, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$5.20, compared to -$4.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $271.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$5.23, the EPS surprise was +0.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Mountain - Total skier visits : 0.74 thousand compared to the 0.55 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.74 thousand compared to the 0.55 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR : $48.36 versus $53.74 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $48.36 versus $53.74 estimated by two analysts on average. Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR : $181.01 versus $182.71 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $181.01 versus $182.71 estimated by two analysts on average. Mountain - ETP : $67.18 versus $75.71 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $67.18 versus $75.71 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue : $85.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $90.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

: $85.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $90.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue : $185.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $180.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $185.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $180.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining : $19.79 million compared to the $21.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.

: $19.79 million compared to the $21.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental : $30.79 million versus $30.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.

: $30.79 million versus $30.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other : $77.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

: $77.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Net Revenue- Real estate : $0.08 million versus $1.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change.

: $0.08 million versus $1.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change. Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms : $9.69 million compared to the $11.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.2% year over year.

: $9.69 million compared to the $11.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.2% year over year. Net Revenue- Resort net revenue: $270.95 million versus $266.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

Here is how Vail Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Vail Resorts here>>>

Shares of Vail Resorts have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.