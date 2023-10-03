Vail Resorts (MTN) Q4 Earnings Miss, Mountain Segment Hurts

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results were hurt by bleak performance of the Mountain segment. However, the company reported solid season pass sales for the upcoming 2023/24 North American ski season.

MTN reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, the top line increased on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Mountain Segment’s Poor Performance Hurts

The Mountain segment generated revenues of $181 million in the quarter under review, down 2% year over year. We projected the metric to be $207.7 million. During the quarter, revenues from dining rose 2.2% year over year to $17.7 million.

Revenues from Ski school improved 6.1% year over year to $9.8 million. Lift and retail/rental revenues decreased 1.5% and 12.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Our model predicted revenues from Ski school, lift and retail/rental to gain 3%, 16.9% and 3.3% year over year, respectively.

Segmental EBITDA amounted to ($91.1) million in the quarter under discussion compared with ($62.4) million reported in the prior-year quarter. Operating expenses totaled $272.2 million, up 10.2% year over year. Our model suggested segmental EBITDA to be ($84.4) million.

Vail Resorts, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vail Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vail Resorts, Inc. Quote

An escalation in the Mountain segment’s expenses also affected the company’s performance. Total expenses in this segment jumped 10.2% year over year to $272.2 million owing to a sharp rise in labor and labor-related benefits as well as resort related fees.

Season-to-date (through Sep 22, 2023), management stated that pass product sales had climbed approximately 7% and 11%, respectively, in units and sales dollars compared with the year-ago period’s (through Sep 23, 2022) levels. It reported strong unit growth concerning its renewing pass holders in destination markets. Also, it noted benefits from an 8% price hike (relative to the 2022/23 season).

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vail Resorts carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6% on average. Shares of LYV have increased 4.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates rises of 21% and 57.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). HLT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.5% on average. The stock has gained 18.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLT’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests improvements of 14.8% and 23.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. OSW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.6% on average. Shares of OSW have risen 32.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS implies 44.5% and 117.9% growth, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.