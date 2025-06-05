Vail Resorts (MTN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Vail Resorts (MTN) reported $1.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $10.54 for the same period compares to $9.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.00, the EPS surprise was +5.40%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vail Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Mountain - Total skier visits : 8.61 thousand versus 8.6 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8.61 thousand versus 8.6 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR : $206.66 versus $214.69 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $206.66 versus $214.69 estimated by three analysts on average. Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR : $165.54 compared to the $170.86 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $165.54 compared to the $170.86 average estimate based on three analysts. Mountain - ETP : $89.47 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $88.50.

: $89.47 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $88.50. Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue : $82.89 million versus $89.11 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.

: $82.89 million versus $89.11 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Net Revenue- Resort net revenue : $1.30 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.

: $1.30 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%. Net Revenue- Real estate : $0.12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32%.

: $0.12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32%. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other : $57.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $57.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms : $32.63 million compared to the $35.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

: $32.63 million compared to the $35.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental : $113.68 million compared to the $119.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

: $113.68 million compared to the $119.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining: $110.97 million compared to the $110.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

Shares of Vail Resorts have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.